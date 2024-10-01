Delhi: BJP leader receives threat note from gangster Gogi Mann, probe underway

New Delhi, Oct 1 (PTI) A BJP leader and member of the Delhi Gurdwara Committee has received a threat note from gangster Gogi Mann, police said on Tuesday.

According to police, Raman Jot Singh, 30, was informed by the sewadar of the gurdwara in JJ Colony, Pankha Road in Dwarka's Bindapur area that a threat note was found on his SUV parked nearby.

The note read, "... koi security kaam nahi aayegi teri (no security will save you), Last Warning. Gogi Maan Group." Police said Singh was earlier provided security but the PSO (personal security officer) was withdrawn after a security review.

Footage of CCTV cameras near the gurdwara is being reviewed, they said.