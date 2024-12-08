Delhi BJP leader Vijay Goel leads protest march against city's growing garbage crisis

New Delhi, Dec 8 (PTI) Senior Delhi BJP leader and former Union minister Vijay Goel on Sunday led a protest march in Ghazipur against the garbage crisis and the growing landfill in the national capital.

Attacking the AAP government, Goel said, "Over the past 10 years, the Kejriwal government has failed to address issues like pollution, broken roads, deteriorating public services and the growing garbage crisis. Instead, they keep asking for more time without taking any concrete steps." He also accused the government of neglecting the city's waste management and said that it has led to severe health problems among residents near landfill sites.

Goel alleged that the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) disposes of over 3,400 tonnes of fresh waste daily at sites like Ghazipur and Bhalswa, with little progress in reducing the existing waste mound.

"If Kejriwal stops giving freebies, AAP candidates will not even be able to save their deposits in the elections. The government has no achievements to show and has turned Delhi into a garbage dump," the BJP leader added.

He also criticised the MCD's decision to extend the deadline for clearing landfill sites to December 2028, calling it a betrayal of Delhiites.

"The people of Delhi cannot expect any relief from this government," Goel said, adding that the growing stench and filth have made life unbearable for those living near these sites. PTI SHB IJT IJT