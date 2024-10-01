Delhi BJP leaders discuss Assembly poll strategy in meeting with Nadda, Shah

New Delhi: Delhi BJP leaders in a meeting with the national president of the party JP Nadda and Union Home Minister Amit Shah discussed poll strategy for the upcoming Assembly elections, party leaders said on Tuesday.

A lot of issues related to the Delhi Assembly elections due in February 2025 and the existing political scenario in the city were discussed in the meeting held at Nadda's residence on Monday late night, they said.

The meeting was attended by Delhi BJP leaders including state president Virendra Sachdeva, South Delhi MP Ramvir Singh Bidhuri, Leader of Opposition in Assembly Vijender Gupta, former MPs Parvesh Sahib Singh Verma and Ramesh Bidhuri.

"The national leaders asked about the issues relevant to the elections and sought to know how the local leaders planned to go to the polls. They also sought to know the prevailing public sentiment in Delhi and asked for feedback report on it," a party source said.

The meeting was held a day after a 'Chintan Baithak' (brainstorming meet) of Delhi BJP leaders at Ranthambhore in which members of the party's core committee discussed the Assembly polls.

The Delhi BJP will speed up its campaign for Assembly polls after its ongoing membership drive concludes by the first week of November.

The party also has plans to undertake a "Parivartan Yatra" in each of the 70 Assembly constituencies led by party leaders and MPs. The date for the campaign is yet to be decided but it is likely to begin after November 15, a senior Delhi BJP leader said.

Besides, the party has also planned to corner the Arvind Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) over the issues of corruption and issues like the poor condition of roads, drains, water supply and "inflated" power bills, he said.

The party leaders have in the recent past met the top national leaders including Nadda, Shah and Rajnath Singh for discussions related to the polls.

Such meetings of Delhi BJP leaders with top national leadership will pick up after Haryana Assembly polls on October 5, said a Delhi BJP leader, he added.

The BJP was routed by the AAP in Assembly polls in 2015 and 2020, managing to win just three and eight seats only. The last Assembly election was won by the party in 1993 and it's been out of power for more than 25 years.