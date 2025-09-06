Delhi BJP leaders gather at DDU office to discuss Sewa Pakhwara programmes

New Delhi, Sept (PTI) Delhi BJP leaders on Saturday discussed initiatives that the party may undertake to mark Prime Minister Narendra Modi's birthday on September 17, and the 'Sewa Pakhwada' beginning from the day.

In a workshop held at BJP's central office on DDU Marg, the party's state president, Virendra Sachdeva, and Chief Minister Rekha Gupta discussed the programmes to be held during the fortnight-long campaign.

Gupta said her government will launch 75 public welfare initiatives, including inauguration of 150 Ayushman Arogya Mandir health clinics, during the campaign that concludes on October 2.

Cleanliness and tree plantations drives, blood donation and health camps, sports competitions, and painting events will be organised throughout the campaign, she said.