Delhi BJP leaders hold protest, demand resignation of Arvind Kejriwal

New Delhi: Delhi BJP workers staged a protest near the AAP headquarters on DDU Marg here on Wednesday, demanding resignation of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal over the alleged excise scam.

Kejriwal's plea against his arrest and remand in a money laundering case linked to the now scrapped excise policy of his government, was rejected by the Delhi High Court on Tuesday.

The BJP has stepped up pressure on the Delhi chief minister, asking him to resign in the wake of the high court order.

Kejriwal has approached the Supreme Court challenging the high court order.

