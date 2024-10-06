Delhi BJP leaders laud PM Modi for decisions on property mutation, power connections

New Delhi, Oct 6 (PTI) Delhi BJP leaders on Sunday lauded Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the recent decisions to resume mutation of properties and to do away with mandatory no objection certificate for power connections in some areas in the city.

The BJP leaders also hit out at former chief minister Arvind Kejriwal at the 'Thank You Modiji' rally held in Burari, just a few kilometres away from Chhatrasal Stadium where the AAP supremo lashed out at PM Modi in his 'Janta Ki Adalat'.

Delhi LG V K Saxena recently announced that mutation of land property in the villages would resume. On October 2, the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) allowed power discoms to approve new electricity connections in urbanised villages, colonies regularised by the MCD, and some other areas without seeking its NOC.

At the Burari rally, Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva and other party leaders said that these were Diwali gifts for the people living in the villages and unauthorised colonies.

The rally held at Mukundpur Chowk in Burari in northeast Delhi was also addressed by party MPs Manoj Tiwari, Ramvir Singh Bidhuri, Yogendra Chandolia, Praveen Khandelwal and Bansuri Swaraj.

Sachdeva, in his address, slammed the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and its chief Kejriwal, alleging widespread corruption during the last 10 years of the party's rule in Delhi.

"I want to thank PM Modi because with his blessings, Delhi BJP has become successful in solving two problems of unauthorised colonies," he said.

Sachdeva said "due to the ban on mutation, the elders were not able to give their properties to their children".

"Earlier, in the guise of DDA's NOC, AAP MLAs used to force people to buy electricity at Rs 20-25 per unit...the compulsion has been removed," he added.

"I assure the people of Delhi that after the elections, when the BJP forms the government, the benefits of the electricity and water subsidies will reach the middle class, starting with the first cabinet meeting," Sachdeva said.

He added, "If the BJP forms the government in Delhi, in the first cabinet meeting, we will implement the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY) and the Ayushman Bharat scheme. Additionally, we will issue orders to finalize the employment of all temporary employees, including home guards, bus marshals, and guest teachers." Speaking at the rally, Tiwari said, "The Kejriwal-(Atishi) Marlena government has no development plan. The entire government is built on confusion and false promises." "If the AAP sets up a public court, they will only seat their own people because they lack the courage to go among the public and answer their questions," Tiwari added.

Swaraj said that it was from Burari that the 'Pandavas' laid the foundation of Indraprastha and now the BJP is laying the foundation for victory in the Delhi Assembly polls due in February next year.

"The people in the rural areas of Delhi will now find it easier to mutate their ancestral land. The second forward-looking decision is that 3.30 lakh people will receive the gift of light from Prime Minister Narendra Modi before Diwali," she said.

"No approvals or recommendations will be required for installing electricity meters in illegal and unauthorized colonies," she added. PTI NSM VIT KVK KVK