Delhi BJP leaders protest against Rahul Gandhi's remarks against saffron party

New Delhi, Jul 3 (PTI) Delhi BJP leaders and workers on Wednesday staged a protest here over Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's remarks against the saffron party and sought an apology from him.

The protesters assembled near Jaisalmer House and tried to move towards the Congress headquarters on Akbar Road, raising slogans against Gandhi and his party.

Addressing the protesters, BJP Yuva Morcha's national president Tejasvi Surya said it was not the time to deliver speeches but to "vigorously protest against the insult of Hindu society".

"The way Rahul Gandhi accused the entire Hindu society of being violent, is an unpardonable offence. The Congress and Rahul Gandhi are repeat offenders and in the past, they tried to create a fake narrative of saffron terrorism." he charged.

BJP MPs Manoj Tiwari and Bansuri Swaraj, and other senior leaders of the party were present during the protest.

"Those who insult Hindus need to be given a befitting reply. He said Hindu society is violent. He may even say Hindus should be shot," Tiwari said targeting Rahul Gandhi.

Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva said if Hindus were violent, the temple in Mathura have been built by now.

"Unless Rahul Gandhi, a poll-time Hindu, apologises, we will continue to protest," he said.

In his first speech as the Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Gandhi had launched a no-holds-barred attack on the BJP, accusing it of practising violence and spreading hate, drawing massive protests from the treasury benches, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi.