Delhi BJP leaders protest against Rahul's remarks against BJP

New Delhi, Jul 3 (PTI) Delhi BJP leaders and workers on Wednesday staged a protest here over Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's remarks against the saffron party.

The protesters assembled near Jaisalmer House and tried to move towards the Congress headquarters on Akbar Road, raising slogans against Gandhi and the Congress.

In his first speech as the Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Gandhi had launched a no-holds-barred attack on the BJP, accusing it of practising violence and spreading hate, drawing massive protests from the treasury benches, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi. PTI VIT DV DV