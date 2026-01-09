Delhi BJP leaders protest near AAP headquarters over Guru Tegh Bahadur's 'insult' by Atishi

New Delhi, Jan 9 (PTI) Delhi BJP leaders and workers, including members of its Sikh cell, on Friday staged a demonstration near AAP headquarters, against the alleged insult of Guru Tegh Bahadur by party leader Atishi.

The protesters gathered near Windsor Place raised slogans against AAP and Atishi, demanding action against her.

BJP MPs Yogender Chandolia and Kamaljeet Sehrawat, national spokesperson RP Singh, and MLA Kailash Gehlot, among others took part in the protest.

The BJP MLAs, during the Winter Session of the Delhi Assembly, on Tuesday accused Atishi of insulting Guru Tegh Bahadur after a special discussion in the House over the Delhi government's programme to mark his 350th martyrdom anniversary in November last year.

The BJP MLAs have demanded cancelling Assembly membership of Atishi, who is an MLA from Kalkaji and Leader of Opposition in the House.

AAP leaders, including Atishi, have refuted the charge, saying the video clip used by the BJP was tampered. The video recording of the Assembly was sent for forensic examination by Speaker Vijender Gupta on Thursday. PTI VIT MNK MNK