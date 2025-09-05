Delhi BJP leaders to help flood-affected people in various parts of country

New Delhi, Sep 5 (PTI) Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta and local BJP leaders on Friday discussed ways to help flood-affected people in various parts of the country including the national capital and Punjab.

The meeting held at the Delhi BJP office was attended by state president Virendra Sachdeva, Delhi government ministers and MPs among others.

The high-level meeting decided that the BJP workers will collect relief material with the cooperation of Delhi people and provide it to the needy people, the party said in a statement.

Incessant and torrential rains have battered the northern states, with Himachal Pradesh reeling under the natural disaster ever since the onset of monsoon and Delhi getting impacted due to the rising water levels of the Yamuna river.

Educational institutions have been shut down, normal life has been adversely affected and business has come to a standstill due to the heavy rains and flood-like situation in states like Jammu and Kashmir, Punjab, Haryana, Delhi and Himachal Pradesh.