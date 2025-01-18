Delhi BJP leaders welcome formation of 8th Pay Commission

New Delhi, Jan 18 (PTI) BJP leaders on Saturday lauded the Centre's decision to form the 8th Pay Commission, saying it will benefit government employees across the country.

At a press conference here, Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva and New Delhi MP Bansuri Swaraj underlined the government employees' crucial role in delivering the benefits of the policies and schemes conceptualised by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to the public.

"Government employees have become instrumental in ensuring the success of the the government's initiatives, making them deserving of this recognition," Sachdeva said.

Swaraj said the announcement of the 8th Pay Commission has brought immense joy to government employees.

"Several representatives of government employees from New Delhi have reached out to express their gratitude since Friday. From Kali Bari to Kidwai Nagar, the government employees are satisfied and happy that the Modi government has paid timely attention to their concerns," she said.

Swaraj also highlighted the importance of the timely establishment of the pay commission, saying it provides a sense of security to government employees regarding their future.

"The establishment of this pay commission is a major milestone as it will benefit not only government employees but also pensioners," she said, noting that private sector employees may also indirectly benefit from the adjustments in the minimum wages and related policies. PTI NSM RC