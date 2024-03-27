Delhi BJP leaders, workers protest outside assembly, demand Kejriwal's resignation

New Delhi: BJP leaders and workers on Wednesday held a demonstration outside the Delhi assembly's gate, demanding the resignation of arrested Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.

Advertisment

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convener was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate on March 21 in the Delhi excise policy-linked money laundering case and subsequently remanded to the agency's custody till March 28 by a court here.

The protesting leaders and workers, including Delhi BJP unit president Virendra Sachdeva, were later detained by police from there.

BJP MLAs also held a protest on the premises of the assembly, which was in session on Wednesday. They displayed placards and raised slogans to demand Kejriwal's resignation.