Delhi BJP likely to get new office building during Navratri

New Delhi, Aug 26 (PTI) The Delhi BJP is expected to relocate to a new office building on the DDU Marg in the national capital around the time of Navratri, party leaders said on Tuesday.

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, accompanied by Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva, general secretary (Organisation) Pawan Rana and PWD minister Parvesh Verma, inspected the newly constructed building earlier in the day.

"The construction work on the building is complete, and the interior work is nearly finished. The party office will be moving to this location very soon, expectedly around Navratri in September," a senior Delhi BJP leader associated with the construction work said.

He also noted that formalities such as obtaining fire safety clearance, completion certificates, and occupancy certificates are currently in progress.

The Delhi BJP is presently operating from a bungalow on Pandit Pant Marg.

The new party office incorporates elements of South Indian architecture, featuring high pillars at the entrance and at its facade, party leaders stated.

Covering an 825 square meter plot, the building comprises 30,000 square feet, including the facade, entrance, and pillars. It is designed to be environmentally friendly and equipped with modern amenities.

The structure includes two basements for vehicle parking. The ground floor will house a conference room, reception area, and canteen, while an auditorium with a seating capacity of 300 people will be situated on the first floor, the Delhi BJP leader said.

"The new building will solve the problem related to accommodating offices for various organisations and party MPs at the Pant Marg office," he noted further.

The offices of the Delhi BJP’s various cells and staff will be located on the second floor, while the third floor will accommodate the offices of party vice presidents, general secretaries, and secretaries.

The top floor will house the offices of the Delhi BJP president and the general secretary (organisation), along with rooms for Delhi MPs and state unit in-charges, he added.