Delhi BJP lodges complaint with CBI, demands probe in desilting 'scam'

New Delhi, Aug 2 (PTI) A delegation of Delhi BJP leaders on Friday lodged a complaint with the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) demanding a probe into alleged "scam" in desilting work by the Delhi government agencies.

Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva on Thursday alleged a "scam" in desilting of drains by different agencies, claiming there was no record of silt being transported to dumping sites.

The delegation comprising deputy Leader of Opposition in Assembly Mohan Singh Bisht, Delhi BJP media head Praveen Shankar Kapoor, office secretary Brijesh Rai and MCD councilor submitted the complaint at the CBI office, said a party statement