Delhi BJP MLA demand Question Hour during assembly session

New Delhi, Sep 18 (PTI) Delhi BJP MLAs on Wednesday demanded that the Question Hour be included in the upcoming two-day session of the Assembly.

Atishi, who was on Tuesday elected as leader of the AAP legislature party, is likely to prove the majority of her new government during the session. She is likely to be sworn in as chief minister on September 21, sources said.

The BJP legislature party, led by Vijender Gupta, has resolved to push for the inclusion of Question Hour in the upcoming Delhi Assembly session scheduled for September 26-27, according to a statement issued by Gupta.

The decision was taken at a meeting attended by all seven BJP MLAs -- Mohan Singh Bisht, Om Prakash Sharma, Abhay Verma, Ajay Mahawar, Anil Bajpai, Jitendra Mahajan and Gupta. MLA Kartar Singh who recently switched from AAP to the BJP was also present in the meeting.

"The MLAs decided to meet the Speaker to press for this demand," Gupta said.

Gupta said that the BJP intends to highlight and seek answers on several issues including the non-formation of the Sixth Delhi Finance Commission, the Delhi Jal Board's Rs 73,000-crore debt, financial "irregularities" in the construction of 24 hospitals, and "corruption" in educational institutions such as the Delhi Skill and Entrepreneurship University (DSEU), Additionally, the party will raise the issue of funding for 12 Delhi University colleges, stopped by the Delhi government, he said.

The death of over 50 persons in rain-related incidents in the city this year, "frequent fatalities" due to poor condition of roads, and "declining" public transport system will also be highlighted in the Assembly, he said. PTI NSM VIT RT RT