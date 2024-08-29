Delhi BJP MLAs to meet President over 'constitutional crisis' due to CM's imprisonment

New Delhi, Aug 29 (PTI) Delhi BJP MLAs will meet with President Droupadi Murmu on Friday to raise the issue of a "constitutional crisis" in Delhi in the wake of the imprisonment of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in the excise policy case, party leader Vijender Gupta said.

Leader of Opposition in the Delhi Assembly Gupta said Thursday that a delegation of Delhi BJP MLAs will meet the President on Friday evening and hand over a memorandum.

The issue of the non-formation of the Sixth Delhi Finance Commission and the failure to present a CAG report in the Assembly will also be raised during the meeting, he said.

Gupta claimed that the Kejriwal government in Delhi is "engulfed in corruption" and the administrative system has "collapsed". PTI VIT VIT IJT IJT