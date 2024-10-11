Delhi BJP MP urges LG for cleanliness drive, encroachment removal ahead of festivals

New Delhi, Oct 11 (PTI) BJP MP Praveen Khandelwal on Friday wrote a letter to Delhi Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena, requesting him for a special cleaning campaign and removal of encroachments in view of the upcoming festive season.

Khandelwal highlighted in his letter that the city sees an influx of visitors to markets and public spaces during festivals.

"The current state of cleanliness and order in Delhi is alarming, prompting serious concerns among residents and visitors alike," the MP said.

The key issues mentioned in the letter include cleanliness, road repairs, encroachment removal, and traffic management.

Additionally, Khandelwal suggested convening a meeting with top officials from all relevant departments, alongside all Delhi MPs to formulate a comprehensive plan for a special campaign to address these concerns.