Delhi BJP MPs file writ petition in HC against AAP for not implementing Ayushman Bharat scheme

New Delhi: The Delhi BJP MPs have filed a writ petition in the High Court against the AAP government's decision to not implement the Ayushman Bharat health insurance scheme in Delhi, state president Virendra Sachdeva said on Wednesday.

In a press conference, Sachdeva slammed the AAP and its convener Kejriwal for depriving lakhs of eligible people in Delhi of the Centre's health insurance scheme.

A slugfest ensued between the BJP and AAP over Prime Minister Narendra Modi's criticism of governments in Delhi and West Bengal on Tuesday for not implementing the scheme.

Sachdeva claimed that it was announced earlier by then deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia in the Delhi Assembly that the Ayushman Bharat scheme will be implemented in the national capital. He slammed the AAP for going back on its promise.

He said the BJP will now fight a legal battle to ensure that the benefits of the scheme are available to the elderly and other eligible persons in Delhi.