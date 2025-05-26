Delhi BJP names 14 district unit presidents, state council members

New Delhi, May 26 (PTI) Delhi BJP on Monday declared the names of 14 district unit presidents of the party under its ongoing reorganisation process.

The newly elected district presidents display a mix of experience and representation of various social categories, the party's Delhi unit president Virendra Sachdeva said.

Three of the leaders have been given a second consecutive term. These are Vijender Dhama, Mayur Vihar district; Chandrapal Bakshi, West Delhi; and Deepak Gauba, Shahdara district.

Two women leaders -- Raj Sharma Gautam, Najafgarh, and Maya Bisht, South Delhi -- have also been appointed as district presidents, according to the list released by the Delhi BJP.

Four of the new appointees- Arvind Garg (Chandni Chowk), Vinod Sahrawat (North West), Virendra Babbar (Karol Bagh), and Master Binod Kumar (Naveen Shahdara) - earlier also held the post of district presidents.

BJP leader Mahendra Nagpal, who is organisational election officer of the Delhi unit, announced the names of all 14 district presidents and 105 elected members of the BJP Delhi State Council.

The fresh appointments of district presidents come three months after the BJP returned to power in Delhi after 27 years, defeating AAP in the Assembly polls.

The party has already appointed presidents of 204 Mandal units. Next in the ongoing reorganisation process will be the appointment of state unit office bearers, party leaders said.

Sachdeva extended his best wishes to all the newly elected office bearers and expressed the hope that they will contribute to organisational growth and implementation of party government policies.

The newly elected state council members include MLAs Pawan Sharma, Delhi minister Kapil Mishra, former minister Kailash Gahlot, Kartar Singh Tanwar, Pradyumn Rajpur, former MP Ramesh Bidhuri, former mayors Subhash Arya, Preeti Agrwal and Sunita Kangra, Sumit Bhasin and Delhi BJP media department head Praveen Shankar Kapoor. PTI VIT RT