Delhi BJP observes black day to mark 49th anniversary of Emergency

New Delhi, Jun 25 (PTI) The Delhi BJP Tuesday observed the 49th anniversary of the imposition of Emergency in the country as "black day" and felicitated those who were detained during the period.

The party organised various events where its leaders including V Satish, Tarun Chugh, Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva, MP Bansuri Swaraj and others honoured the detainees.

Sachdeva also inaugurated a photo exhibition by the party's Yuva Morcha at Connaught Place, depicting the atrocities committed during the Emergency. BJP MP Tejasvi Surya also visited the exhibition.

Sachdeva visited senior BJP leader Vijay Kumar Malhotra at his residence and honoured him for enduring "atrocities" during the Emergency and for his sacrifices and dedication towards democracy, said a Delhi BJP statement.

On June 25, 1975, then Prime Minister Indira Gandhi declared a state of Emergency in the country, suspending civil liberties, jailing opposition leaders and dissidents and effecting press censorship. Emergency was lifted on March 21, 1977.

The 21-month period was known for forced mass sterlisation, press censorship, suspension of Constitutional rights and centralisation of power.

In a programme at the Delhi BJP office, senior leaders Moolchand Chawla, Yogdhan Ahuja, Dharmveer Sharma and other veteran Emergency detainees were honoured by party functionaries.

Sachdeva said June 25 is the "darkest day" in the history of democracy in the country.

"This day in 1975, the then Congress government assassinated democracy, and this history should be known to our youth and future generations," he said.