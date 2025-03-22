Delhi BJP president meets Bihar counterpart on Bihar Diwas

New Delhi, Mar 22 (PTI) Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva on Friday met his Bihar counterpart Dilip Jaiswal on Bihar Diwas and acknowledged the significant contribution of the people of the state to the nation’s economy.

During a press conference, a video presentation showcased Bihar’s development under Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership, highlighting its rich history and progress, the BJP said in a statement.

Sachdeva said people from Bihar and Purvanchal play a vital role in various industries and businesses across Delhi and beyond.

Many major startups and enterprises are led by people from Bihar, whose cultural and historical influence extends globally, he added.

He expressed confidence that Bihar is on the path to becoming one of India's top five developed states.

Jaiswal said Bihar Diwas is being celebrated at 76 locations across 27 states to honour the contributions of Biharis, with the participation of MPs, Union Ministers, and Bihar Ministers.

He said Biharis have played a key role in Delhi’s development and continue to uphold Bihar’s reputation through their dedication and values.

Jaiswal also highlighted Prime Minister Modi’s vision of 'Ek Bharat, Shreshtha Bharat' (One India, Great India)and accused the opposition alliance of attempting to divide the country.

He said Bihar has moved from the "lantern era" to an era of electricity, where even minor power outages are promptly addressed.

The state’s development is reflected in its three Central Universities and the reconstruction of Nalanda University, announced by Modi, he added.

He expressed optimism about Bihar's growth, saying that just as the Indian Army protects the country's borders, the BJP works to safeguard and promote the nation's heritage and culture while opposing regional and linguistic divisions.