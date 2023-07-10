Delhi BJP protests against AAP govt over waterlogging

New Delhi, Jul 10 (PTI) The Delhi BJP on Monday protested near the AAP office at DDU Marg here against the inconvenience caused to people due to extensive waterlogging on several roads and stretches across the city.

Advertisment

Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva alleged a "scam" in desilting of drains in the city.

"Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal should be ashamed for making people face traffic jams and waterlogging. I had not witnessed such a mess in Delhi before....as is visible across the city in the last two days," he said.

The national capital witnessed its highest rainfall (153 mm) in a single day in July since 1982 in the 24-hour period ending at 8:30 am on Sunday. The city received an additional 107 mm rainfall in the subsequent 24 hours, exacerbating the situation.

Meanwhile, the BJP protesters trying to march from ITO towards the AAP office were stopped at a barricade by the Delhi Police.

PTI VIT SRY SRY