Delhi BJP protests against high electricity bills, dirty water in slum areas of Chitra Vihar

New Delhi: The BJP staged a protest against Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday over high electricity bills and dirty water in the slum areas of Chitra Vihar in east Delhi.

Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva, who led his party’s protest, alleged the absence of basic facilities and higher electricity, water bills and dirty water in the slum areas.

"What is the mistake of these slum dwellers that they are getting this dirty water? They live in Delhi, where Kejriwal makes false promises and does not fulfil any promise," Sachdeva said.

Shyam Bai, a slum dweller, said "the problem is that we are not getting clean water”.

“We have been living here for 40 years. Nobody is giving us a place to live. We are fed up by paying such big amounts of electricity bills," she told PTI videos.

“We don't have a place for washrooms. There are 12 people in the family, and we only get 15 kilogrammes of food to eat,” she added.

Jyoti, another slum dweller, said the biggest problem is that there is no medical facility at all.

“We want at least a dispensary to be there so that we don't have to go far away for minor health issues," she added.

Sachdeva further said the elections in Delhi will be held in the next few months and when a BJP chief minister will be there in the national capital, all these bills will be reimbursed.

“So, I have requested all these people to keep the bills with them," he added.