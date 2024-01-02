Delhi BJP protests against MCD levying parking charges in colony markets

New Delhi, Jan 2 (PTI) The BJP held a protest in east Delhi on Tuesday against the civic body's move to levy parking charges in small colony markets, party leaders said.

Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva joined the protest at Keventers Market in Surajmal Vihar in east Delhi.

Addressing the protesters, Sachdeva said the party stood with traders and citizens and would not allow parking charges to be levied at the market.

He applied white paint on a parking board of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD).

Sachdeva also hit out at the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government in Delhi over alleged supply of drugs that failed quality standard tests. PTI NIT SMN