Delhi BJP protests near Bihar Bhawan, demands CM Nitish Kumar's resignation for remarks on women

New Delhi: Delhi BJP activists staged a demonstration near the Bihar Bhawan in Chanakyapuri here on Wednesday and demanded Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's resignation over his remarks on the importance of women's education to control the population.

A large number of women leaders and workers, including those from the Delhi BJP's Mahila Morcha, raised slogans against the chief minister and demanded him to step down for his "vulgar" remarks.

Leading the protesters outside the Bihar Bhawan, Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva said Kumar "cannot be forgiven for his remarks".

The Delhi BJP workers will continue their struggle till Kumar steps down from the chief minister's post, he added.

The chief minister, however, on Wednesday offered his apologies both inside and outside the Bihar Assembly for comments made a day before.

The Bihar Assembly was on Wednesday adjourned till 2 pm, soon after the proceedings started, as the opposition BJP kept demanding Kumar's resignation.

The chief minister, who was present in the House, rose to offer his explanation and said, "I have expressed my regret while talking to journalists outside the House. I am ready to do so again. If my words have caused any hurt, I condemn myself (main apni ninda karta hoon)."

Regretting his remarks in the Bihar Assembly, Kumar clarified that it was made in the context of women education and its correlation with fertility rate.

"The context in which I had made the remarks must not be lost sight of. I have always been a strong votary of women's education and it was a eureka moment for me when I saw a direct correlation between education levels among women and fertility rate," he added.