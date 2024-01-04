Delhi BJP reaches out to management, priests of over 50k temples for Ram mandir’s 'Pran Pratistha'

New Delhi, Jan 4 (PTI) Delhi BJP is reaching out to managements and priests of over 50,000 temples across the city for holding special programmes to mark the “Pran Pratishtha’ (idol installation) ceremony at the Ram temple in Ayodhya later this month.

Advertisment

The senior party leaders, including Delhi BJP incharge and national vice president Baijayant Panda, co-incharge and national secretary Alka Gurjar and Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva took stock of the preparations for various programmes in a meeting on Thursday.

"It was directed by the senior leaders that each office bearer of Delhi BJP will himself associate with programmes and organise it in their own localities. Special decorations at the temples and marketplaces, special prayers and rendering of bhajans will be held to mark Pran Pratishtha at Ram temple in Ayodhya on January 22," said a party leader who attended the meeting.

Also, over 50 women party workers are running a call centre, contacting priests and management of temples in the city to associate them with the special programmes. A list of over 50,000 temples has been prepared and the number could go up higher, he stated.

Advertisment

Another party leader who attended the meeting said that the BJP workers will also assist the Vishwa Hindu Parishad and RSS which are supervising the programmes to mark the idol installation ceremony to be held in Ayodhya.

"The aim is to create awareness about the historical moment and reach out to every household in the city with the name of Lord Rama. This will be done through programmes like bhandara (mass feasts), special havans and other religious activities in the coming days," he said.

These activities will intensify from January 19 and culminate on January 23, he said.

Ayodhya is getting decked up for the Pran Pratishtha at the temple on January 22 and Prime Minister Narendra Modi will attend it. Over 7000 guests including cricketers and Bollywood stars will be present in the ceremony.

The Ram temple complex, built in the traditional Nagara style, will be 380 feet in length (east-west direction), 250 feet in width and 161 feet in height. Each floor of the temple will be 20 feet high and have a total of 392 pillars and 44 gates. PTI VIT NB