Delhi BJP sets up 8 camps for people displaced from Yamuna flood plains

New Delhi, Jul 11 (PTI) The Delhi BJP has set up eight relief camps for people living on the Yamuna flood plains, who on Tuesday moved to safer places due to the rising level of water in the river due to two-day record rain in the city.

The party has set up a camp each in Yamuna Bazar, Sabhapur, Ghonda Third Pushta, Gandhi Nagar Loha Pul, Mayur Vihar Extension, and Yamuna Khadar, said a Delhi BJP statement.

The remaining two camps have been set up near Akshardham Commonwealth Village and opposite Mayur Vihar-1 Metro Station.

"BJP believes in humanity and in the same spirit has started relief and food camps at eight places for people displaced by flood water," said Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva.

Sachdeva also visited these centres and joined the party workers in the distribution of food to the affected people.

North East Delhi BJP MP Manoj Tiwari visited several people affected by rain, including the Pakistani Hindu refugees living near Signature Bridge, and assured them of help. He also met people in Gandhi Mandu and Usmanpur villages.