Delhi BJP Sikh cell activist protest outside Pakistan High Commission

New Delhi, Nov 21 (PTI) Delhi BJP Sikh cell activists on Tuesday mounted a demonstration near the Pakistan High Commission at Chanakyapuri over the "desecration" of Gurdwara Sri Kartarpur Sahib.

Advertisment

BJP leader Manjinder Singh Sirsa in a statement demanded the handing back of the management of Gurdwara Sri Kartarpur Sahib to the Sikhs and to the Pakistan Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee so that "such sacrilege" cannot happen in future.

Delhi BJP secretary Impreet Singh Bakshi asked the Pakistan government to give a strict punishment to the people who "desecrated" the Gurdwara Sahib and increase the security of the shrine.

Bakshi called Gurudwara Sri Kartarpur Sahib the supreme religious place for the Sikh community.

The news of desecration by some anti-social elements of Pakistan has shocked people not only in India but all over the world, he said. PTI VIT VN VN