Delhi BJP spreads warmth with free blankets at RML hospital

New Delhi: The Delhi unit of BJP on Tuesday announced that it will provide free blankets to to the relatives of patients to protect them from the cold at Dr. Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital here.

The distribution of blankets, held annually in association with "Aao Saath Chalen", is aimed at ensuring that patients' relatives remain warm and comfortable throughout the winter months.

"Aao Saath Chalen" is a registered organization working towards various social causes. This initiative is part of their ongoing efforts to improve the healthcare experience for patients and their families.

Delhi BJP general secretary Vishnu Mittal, who is also the National Convenor of Aao Saath Chalen, expressed his gratitude to Om Birla for his support and guidance in this endeavour.

"Our goal is to ensure that no patient, especially children, should suffer from cold while they are already battling health issues. This blanket distribution is a small step towards creating a more compassionate healthcare environment," Mittal said.

This initiative is expected to have a significant impact on the lives of many patients and their families, providing much-needed warmth and comfort during their challenging times.

For more information on how to contribute or volunteer, you can follow @AaoSathChalen on X or contact them directly through their official channels.