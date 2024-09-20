Delhi BJP stages protest against Rahul Gandhi over his remarks in US on Sikhs, reservation

New Delhi, Sep 20 (PTI) The Delhi BJP OBC Morcha on Friday held a protest near the Congress headquarters here against Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi's alleged remark on reservation during his US visit.

The protest march was led by Delhi BJP chief Virendra Sachdeva, Members of Parliament Ramvir Singh Bidhuri and Kamaljeet Sehrawat.

The protesters were seen marching along with a large banner towards the Congress headquarters. They also burnt an effigy of Gandhi and raised slogans against him, demanding an apology.

On Thursday, the Delhi BJP had filed three separate police complaints against Gandhi, including for his "divisive and provocative comments" on the condition of Sikhs in India and remarks to end reservation, during his recent US visit.

The complaints against Gandhi were filed by the Sikh cell, SC Morcha and ST Morcha of the Delhi BJP at different police stations.

Earlier, the Congress on Wednesday filed a complaint at the Tughlaq Road police station here over recent statements of leaders belonging to the ruling National Democratic Alliance (NDA) targeting Gandhi. PTI NIT RPA