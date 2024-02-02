Delhi BJP protests near AAP office, demands CM Kejriwal's resignation

New Delhi: Delhi BJP leaders and workers staged a protest near the AAP headquarters on the DDU Marg here on Friday, alleging corruption in the Arvind Kejriwal-led Delhi government.

Advertisment

Just a few hundred metres away, AAP workers and leaders protested at the BJP headquarters over alleged rigging in the recently held mayoral polls in Chandigarh.

BJP workers raised slogans against Delhi Chief Minister Kejriwal and demanded his resignation.

"Kejriwal government has become synonymous with corruption. Every day a scam of the government is exposed before the people," Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva said.

He alleged that a scam has taken place in the Delhi Jal Board (DJB) under the patronage of the Kejriwal government.

Kejriwal skipped the fifth summons from Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Friday in an alleged money laundering case linked to the now-scrapped Delhi excise policy.