Delhi BJP steps up attack on Kejriwal after ED summon, accuses AAP leaders of playing victim card

New Delhi: The Delhi BJP on Tuesday stepped up its attack on Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal who has been summoned by the ED for questioning in connection with an alleged liquor scam, with party MP Manoj Tiwari charging him of finishing AAP with his "sins".

Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva said the "rhetoric and victim card" used by the AAP leaders will not help them.

The AAP leaders have been defending Kejriwal, summoned by the Enforcement Directorate for questioning on November 2, alleging that the BJP government at the Centre wants to finish off the party by sending the CM to jail in a "fake" case.

Following the summons, the AAP claimed there were apprehensions that the ED would arrest the Delhi chief minister and that the BJP was trying to finish it off by putting its top leaders behind bars.

Tiwari, the former chief of the party's Delhi unit, claimed that Kejriwal himself was finishing off the AAP with his "sins".

"Kejriwal is facing the curse of the mothers and sisters of Delhi whose families were destroyed as liquor stores were opened in every nook and corner of the city under the Kejriwal government's new liquor policy," he said.

He further claimed that Kejriwal had vowed to fight corruption but was now himself involved in it.

"The ED summoning him for questioning is very important since the Supreme Court, while denying bail to Manish Sisodia, has observed that a money trail is established in the excise policy case," Tiwari said.

The BJP has demanded that Kejriwal step down as Delhi chief minister after bail was denied to his former deputy Manish Sisodia in connection with the alleged liquor policy scam.

Sachdeva said after the rejection of Sisodia's bail plea and the ED summon to Kejriwal, AAP leaders are holding press conferences one after the other and using rhetoric and victim card.

"In a democratic country like India, no party can destroy another party, it is the people of the country who decide the fortune of political parties," he said.

The AAP leaders have been themselves saying that Kejriwal will be soon arrested in a bid to create "political sympathy" for him, he alleged.

The Kejriwal government scrapped the Delhi excise policy 2021-22 in July last year after a CBI probe was recommended by Lt Governor V K Saxena into the alleged irregularities in its formulation and execution.

Sisodia, who was also in charge of the excise department, was arrested by the CBI in February this year.