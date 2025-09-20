Delhi BJP to host race on sunday to promote drug-free India

New Delhi, Sep 20 (PTI) The Delhi BJP will organise an anti-drugs run on Sunday as part of its 'sewa pakhwara', a fortnight-long celebration of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's birthday.

The race, being hosted by the BJP Yuva Morcha, will be flagged off at 6.30 am.

Around 5,000 youths are expected to participate in the race, which will begin from the Rugby Ground on Delhi University's North Campus, BJP MP Bansuri Swaraj said in a press conference.

International steeplechaser and Arjuna awardee Sudha Singh, who has been named as brand ambassador of the marathon, said the society has a big role in ensuring a drug addiction-free India. PTI VIT SMV VN VN