Delhi BJP to launch door-to-door invitation drive ahead of Ram Temple consecration

New Delhi, Dec 17 (PTI) Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva on Sunday said party members would go door-to-door across the city and invite people to visit the Ram temple in Ayodhya after its ceremonial opening.

The newly built temple in Ayodhya would be opened for devotees after the consecration of the idol of Ram Lalla on January 22, which Sachdeva said, would be celebrated as 'Ram Utsav' by the party.

Addressing an organisational meeting of Delhi BJP, Sachdeva said, "We will go door to door giving invitations from January 1 to January 15 and will also talk to the temple committees to decorate all the temples where party leaders and workers will listen to the prime minister's speech at Ayodhya." Large LED screens will be set up to attend the live broadcast of the inaugural ceremony at Ayodhya and Delhi's markets will also be decorated on the occasion for which traders bodies are being consulted, he said.

Arrangements will also be made in every ward of the national capital so that devotees can visit Ayodhya's Ram temple after the opening, the Delhi BJP chief added.

The meeting was also addressed by senior BJP leaders including national general secretary (organisation) B L Santhosh and national vice-president and Delhi unit in-charge Baijayant Panda.

Santhosh said it would be easier for the BJP to win the 2024 Lok Sabha elections than 2019 but there is no scope for carelessness in preparations for the polls.

"Today, the challenges before us are not only from the political parties but also the ideological forces which are helping the opposition parties in their attempt to defeat Prime Minister Narendra Modi," he added.

The BJP leaders also asserted during the meeting that all the seven Lok Sabha seats in Delhi would be won for the third time in a row in the 2024 elections.

The party's ongoing campaigns and special occasions such as the e-Vistarak Yojana, Samarpan Nidhi Yojana, Good Governance Day and Veer Bal Diwas, apart from the awareness campaign on Ayodhya's Ram Mandir, were discussed in the meeting.

Santhosh urged workers of all 13,000 party booths in Delhi to strive for the success of the 'Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra' and booth empowerment campaigns.

He asked the party workers to decorate their houses with lamps and visit any temple with their family on the consecration day of Ayodhya's Ram temple.

Panda said the BJP's win in the recent assembly elections in some states has created a positive atmosphere for the party and there should be no doubts about the result of the coming Lok Sabha polls.

"We are winning all the seven seats of Delhi but we will have to make efforts to increase the victory margin, for which we will have to contact the beneficiaries of the Central government schemes and talk to them," he said. PTI VIT RPA