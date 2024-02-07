Delhi BJP to launch mega Dalit outreach drive ahead of LS Polls

New Delhi, Feb 7 (PTI) The Delhi BJP is going to roll out a mega Dalit outreach campaign ahead of Lok Sabha polls through a series of events, including a "Dhanyawad Modi" rally, over naming of Ayodhya airport after Maharshi Valmiki, a party leader said on Wednesday.

Advertisment

The SC Morcha of Delhi BJP has planned three big programmes, two of which, "Basti Samark Abhiyan" and "Dalit Yuva Samvad," will be held in coming days, said president of the outfit Mohanlal Giraha.

The "Dalit Yuva Samvad" is expected to be attended by over 1,000 youngsters and students belonging to the SC community. The event is likely to be attended by the BJP national president J P Nadda or Union minister Amit Shah, Giraha said.

Under the Modi government, a number of initiatives and schemes were launched that have provided huge benefit to the dalit community, he said.

Advertisment

The SC Morcha will communicate these works to Dalits to ensure the Modi government returns to power a third time in a row, he said.

A door-to-door campaign to meet Dalits across the city was started in the last week of January. There are 12 reserved Assembly constituencies in Delhi.

"The SC people in the country … have hugely benefited from schemes of the Modi government to provide scholarships to students, houses to the poor, gas connections to women," Giraha said.

Advertisment

The SC Morcha is also contacting Dalit college students and hostelers under the "Dalit Yuva Chala Modi Ke Sang" campaign, he said.

The outfit is working on a mega rally to "thank" Prime Minister Narendra Modi over his honouring great personalities like Dr Ambedkar and naming Ayodhya airport after Maharshi Valmiki, Giraha said.

"The 'Thank You Modi ji' programme is being planned to be held in the second half of February," he said.

Advertisment

The party will campaign across 70 Assembly constituencies in Delhi, he said.

The BJP won all the seven Lok Sabha seats in Delhi consecutively in 2014 and 2019 polls with huge margins.

This time, the party is likely to face a stiffer challenge from the opposition parties, Congress and AAP, which are parleying to combine forces in Delhi to stop the BJP juggernaut. PTI VIT VN