Delhi BJP to start functioning from new office on Chhath festival's first day, Oct 25

New Delhi, Oct 22 (PTI) The Delhi BJP will permanently shift and begin working from its new office building at DDU Marg on October 25 — the first day ('Nahay Khay') of the four-day Chhath festival — the party said on Wednesday.

The party has begun the process of relocating from its existing office at 14, Pant Marg, where it had been operating since 1991, to the newly built premises, according to a statement.

Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva, along with all office-bearers and staff members, will start work from the new office on the same day, it stated.

On Wednesday, State General Secretary (Organisation) Pawan Rana occupied his office on the fourth floor of the new building and interacted with party workers. General Secretary Vishnu Mittal and Treasurer Satish Garg also took charge of their offices on the second floor, it stated.

Office Secretary Brijesh Rai and Media Head Praveen Shankar Kapoor settled into their respective ground-floor offices and welcomed visitors, it added.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on September 30, inaugurated the newly constructed Delhi BJP office at Deen Dayal Upadhyay Marg in the national capital.

The new BJP office is a five-storey building, constructed on an 825-square-metre plot at a cost of Rs 2.23 crore, and includes two basement levels dedicated to parking.