Delhi BJP to undergo organisational restructuring

New Delhi, Mar 16 (PTI) A month after winning the Assembly polls in Delhi, the city unit of the BJP is set to undergo organisational restructuring, party leaders said on Sunday.

Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva, who led the party in the polls, said the organisational restructuring process, being observed as 'Sangathan Parv', will be held this week.

The national leadership of the party has appointed senior leader Mahendra Nagpal as the election officer for Delhi, along with two co-election officers -- Yogesh Atrey and Vijay Solanki -- to supervise the process.

Sachdeva stated that the BJP operates through collective leadership ensuring internal democracy by providing every worker opportunity to be part of the organisational structure.

The organisational elections will be held at booth, Mandal, district and state level committees. PTI VIT TIR TIR