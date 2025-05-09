Delhi BJP urges traders to switch off neon signboards at night

New Delhi, May 8 (PTI) The Bharatiya Janata Party on Friday appealed to traders and vendors in Delhi to switch off neon signboards at night once their business establishments are closed.

Delhi BJP spokesperson Praveen Shankar Kapoor urged the traders, hotel owners and advertising agencies to continue their business operations as usual but ensure that illuminated signboards are turned off after closing hours.

He said that leaving neon signs on overnight, especially at shut establishments, could pose a safety risk in the event of a power outage or declared blackout.

"As a precaution, we advise business owners to avoid using such lighting at night for the time being," Kapoor said.

The appeal comes as security has been stepped up across the national capital amid the ongoing armed conflict between India and Pakistan.

According to an official, vigilance has been increased at malls, markets, metro stations, hotels, residential colonies, airports and other crowded areas.