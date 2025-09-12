Delhi: BJP worker files police complaint against Congress leaders over Modi's AI video

New Delhi, Sep 12 (PTI) A Delhi BJP worker on Friday filed a police complaint seeking the registration of a case against Congress and its leaders involved in the sharing of an AI-generated purported video of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's late mother.

The complaint was filed at the North Avenue police station and is being looked into for appropriate legal action. So far, no FIR has been registered, a senior Delhi Police officer said.

In his police complaint, BJP worker Sanket Gupta claimed the AI-generated video, circulated by the Bihar unit of the Congress, tarnished the image of the prime minister and his late mother, violating laws, moral standards, and the dignity of women.

He sought the registration of an FIR against the Congress party and its office bearers for the video under appropriate sections of the Bhartiya Nyay Sanhita (BNS) and directed the social media platform X to remove the content.

The AI-generated purported video of Modi's late mother was shared by the Bihar Congress unit on its X handle on September 10, in which "the PM is seen dreaming about his late mother who is criticising him over his politics in poll-bound Bihar." The Congress has maintained that there has been no disrespect shown towards the prime minister or his mother.

"What is their objection? Just because a mother is trying to educate her son to do something right, where is the disrespect? This is neither disrespectful to the mother, whom we respect dearly, nor to the son," Pawan Khera, head of Congress' media and publicity department, stated.