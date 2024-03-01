Delhi BJP workers hold protest in city against TMC government over Sandeshkhali issue

New Delhi: Delhi BJP on Friday held a demonstration against the Trinamool Congress government over the Sandeshkhali issue at the Teen Murti Chowk here, demanding the resignation of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.

Carrying placards, a large number of BJP workers and leaders gathered at the Teen Murti Chowk and raised slogans against Banerjee.

TMC strongman Shajahan Sheikh, a key accused in sexual assault and land grab allegations in West Bengal's Sandeshkhali, was arrested on Thursday after being on the run for 55 days.

Immediately after his arrest, Sheikh was suspended from the party for six years. He was the party convenor of the Sandeshkhali assembly constituency and was also a member of the TMC-held North 24 Parganas Zilla Parishad.