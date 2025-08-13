Delhi: BJP's minority wing takes out Tiranga Yatra near Jama Masjid

New Delhi, Aug 13 (PTI) A Tiranga Yatra was taken out in the Jama Masjid area by the Delhi BJP Minority Morcha on Wednesday, witnessing the participation of locals in large numbers.

The yatra, led by Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva, began from Meena Bazaar near the Jama Masjid, and saw patriotic fervour as slogans hailing Operation Sindoor and the Indian Army were raised during the procession that concluded at the Red Fort.

"The Tiranga Yatra clearly conveyed the message that our nation is above religion and will remain so," Sachdeva said.

In a statement, BJP leader Atif Rashid called it a "historic day" for the Jama Masjid area, and that members of the Muslim community turning out in scores to express their love for the nation by holding the Tiranga, sent a "strong message". He informed that the yatra has been underway in Delhi for the past four days across 256 mandals.

"Our Tiranga is our identity, our unity, and the pride and glory of our India," Delhi BJP Minority Morcha president Anees Abbasi said.

He emphasised that the Muslim community has shown through their participation in the procession that patriotism comes first for them.

"Patriotism is not tied to any one religion; it is the voice of every Indian's heart. Today, this event stands as a living example of dedication to the nation, unity, and brotherhood," Abbasi added.

Qari Mohammad Haroon, in charge of the Delhi BJP Minority Morcha, noted that every community played its role in India's independence. PTI VIT MPL MPL