Delhi BJP's OBC leaders meet CM Gupta, demand simplifying process of issuing OBC certificates

New Delhi, Aug 2 (PTI) A delegation of Delhi BJP's OBC leaders met Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, and demanded simplifying the process of issuing OBC certificates and reservation to the community in judicial services.

The delegation, led by Delhi BJP OBC Morcha president Sunil Yadav, met the chief minister at the Secretariat and submitted a 15-point memorandum, said a statement.

The purpose of the meeting was to ensure empowerment, fair representation, and equal opportunities for the OBC community in Delhi, Yadav said.

The memorandum highlighted several issues under the purview of the Delhi government, aiming to strengthen the OBC community at the administrative, educational, and social levels, he added.

The key demands of the delegation included simplification of the 1993 residence criteria to facilitate issuing of OBC certificates to long-term Delhi residents. Reservation for OBCs in direct recruitment to the Delhi Judicial Services was also demanded, he said.

Raising the upper age limit for women from 30 to 35 years for government appointments to provide them with more opportunities, granting constitutional status to the Delhi OBC Commission and filling up backlog OBC category vacancies were the other demands, the statement said.

Yadav expressed confidence that the Delhi government would take positive and prompt action on these demands.

Prominent leaders of Delhi BJP OBC Morcha, including Khiladi Yadav, JP Tomar, Hansraj, Himanshu Yadav, Shyam Kumar, and Gaurav Baghel among others, were part of the delegation.