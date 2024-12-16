Delhi BJP's slum outreach: Vishnu Mittal facilitates pilgrimage for locals

New Delhi: Delhi BJP general secretary Vishnu Mittal on Monday flagged off a bus full of residents of a Delhi slum on a religious pilgrimage to Mathura-Vrindavan.

Advertisment

During the overnight stay of BJP leaders in slum areas across Delhi, JJ Camp Anand Vihar residents expressed their desire to go on pilgrimage.

Mittal, who has been regularly sending Delhiites on pilgrimage, arranged for a bus ride to Vrindavan.

Flagging off the bus, Mittal said that the BJP government will make arrangements so that the Delhiites can go on pilgrimage regularly.

Advertisment

“Without being in the government, we are continuously sending the people here, elders, mothers, sisters on pilgrimage. After the BJP forms government in Delhi, the initiative will help more and more people to go on a religious pilgrimage,” He said.

Advertisment

On Sunday, Delhi BJP leaders stayed overnight in 1,194 slum clusters across the city as part of an outreach program to connect with the slum dwellers and address their concerns ahead of the 2025 Delhi Assembly elections.

The initiative, part of the BJP's ongoing Slum Expansion Campaign, aimed to build connections with the slum dwellers and address their concerns ahead of the 2025 Delhi Assembly elections, according to a statement.

During the overnight stay, the BJP leaders dined with the residents and engaged in discussions to identify the problems and possible solutions.

Advertisment

"BJP leaders are directly communicating with slum dwellers to understand their lives. We have learned about their struggles and the upcoming BJP government will work through DUSIB to improve their living conditions," said Virendra Sachdeva, who stayed at Rajiv Camp and Krishna Market in East Delhi.

Sachdeva reiterated that the BJP's outreach is not merely an electoral exercise but a genuine effort to address the concerns of Delhi's slum population.

Senior BJP leaders, including party's national general secretary Dushyant Gautam, Leader of Opposition Vijender Gupta and MP Ramvir Singh Bidhuri participated in the program.

Advertisment

Gautam emphasised the party's commitment to Antyodaya, a philosophy of serving the most marginalised.

"The BJP government we will form in February 2025 will work with the spirit of Antyodaya to uplift slum residents," he said.

Gupta highlighted the BJP's focus on transforming the lives of slum dwellers by improving education and addressing basic needs.

Advertisment

The BJP's has deployed "Jhuggi Vistarks" and caretakers to engage with slum residents regularly as part of its campaign.