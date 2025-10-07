Delhi BJP's ST morcha denounces Jalpaiguri attack

New Delhi, Oct 7 (PTI) Delhi BJP's ST Morcha workers on Tuesday denounced West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee over an attack on party leaders in Jalpaiguri in a protest they held near Banga Bhawan.

Two West Bengal Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders - Maldaha Uttar MP Khagen Murmu and Siliguri MLA Shankar Ghosh - were injured on Monday after being attacked by a mob in the West Bengal district while they were visiting the flood and landslide-hit Nagrakata.

Addressing the protesters, Delhi BJP chief Virendra Sachdeva, said the attack was result of Banerjee's appeasement politics.

"Appeasement politics has blinded Mamata Banerjee. This time, the people of Bengal will give her a befitting answer," he said, referring to the next Assembly elections in the state.

The BJP protesters tried to reach Banga Bhawan on Hailey Road but were stopped by the police at a barricade.