Delhi: BJP's Vijay Goel meets police commissioner, seeks action against online gambling, stray dogs

New Delhi, May 1 (PTI) Senior BJP leader Viay Goel met Delhi Police Commissioner Sanjay Arora on Thursday and demanded action against the stray dog menace in the city and online gambling.

Goel told Arora that a helpline number should be launched for lodging complaints against fraudulent activities in connection with online gambling.

The former Delhi BJP president also demanded a ban on feeding stray dogs at public places. He said there should be designated places for people to feed the canines.

"Online gambling is ruining the younger generation, strict action must be taken against these offenders," Goel said in a statement.

He said the menace of stray-dog bites requires an urgent solution and claimed that there are more than 11 lakh stray dogs in Delhi alone.

"Across the country, approximately 20,000 people are bitten daily by stray dogs, with 2,000 daily incidents occurring in Delhi itself," he claimed further.

Goel also alleged harassment of people complaining against feeding stray dogs in the streets and other such public places in the name of animal welfare.

"When anyone objects to feeding stray dogs, some individuals file FIRs and legal cases against them under the guise of animal welfare," he said. PTI SGV VIT RC