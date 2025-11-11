Delhi blast a wound to the integrity of the nation, says Suresh Gopi

Thrissur (Kerala), Nov 11 (PTI) Union Minister Suresh Gopi on Tuesday described the blast near Red Fort in Delhi was a "wound to the integrity of the nation" and said the Centre would take stringent measures against the culprits and those supporting them.

Addressing the media here, he called the explosion an "exceptional and unfortunate incident".

"In the last 30 days, we have busted eight such attempts in various places, including in Rajasthan. This incident is a wound to the integrity of the nation," Gopi said.

The central government would certainly take firm measures against the perpetrators, their supporters and the forces behind them, the minister added.

He decline to share the details of the investigation, citing instructions from the Centre.

Gopi urged citizens to exercise utmost restraint and uphold brotherhood.

Kerala has been placed on alert, and surveillance has been intensified across the southern states.

A high-intensity explosion ripped through a slow-moving car at a traffic signal near the Red Fort metro station on Monday evening, killing at least 12 people and gutting several vehicles, officials said. PTI LGK ROH