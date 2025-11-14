Delhi blast accused's house demolition: Mehbooba against action affecting innocent kin of accused

Budgam (J-K), Nov 14 (PTI) PDP president Mehbooba Mufti on Friday called out the demolition of the house of Dr Umar Nabi, who drove the explosive-laden car involved in the Delhi blast, saying action being taken against the friends and families of the terror suspects has created an atmosphere of fear in the valley.

Emphasising that while her party was all for stringent action against those involved in the Delhi blast, the government should ensure that innocent family members of the accused are not punished in the process.

"Many people died in the tragic incident in Delhi, and it has left the entire nation in sorrow. It has resulted in raids across Kashmir. We are not against action being taken against those who were behind it, but detaining their family members and friends has created an atmosphere of fear, especially in the valley," Mufti told reporters here.

She visited the Budgam assembly constituency in the central Kashmir district after her party's candidate Aga Syed Muntazir won the bypoll.

Mufti expressed hope that action against those involved would be according to the law.

"Union Home Minister Amit Shah had stated after the blast that the law will take its course and strict action will be taken against those involved. We also want strict action, but it should be according to the law. Blowing up someone's house where their old parents live, who have nothing to do with this incident, arresting friends and relatives, I think this is against the law. This should not happen," she added.

The PDP president expressed gratitude to the people of Budgam for reposing trust in her party.

"I have come here today only to thank the people of Budgam constituency, to thank my workers. The people of Budgam sidelined the 50 MLAs of the National Conference government and showed their trust in the PDP. I hope and pray to God to give us courage and strength so that we can live up to the trust of the people of Budgam, serve them," she said.

The former chief minister of the erstwhile state of J-K said people have "become disillusioned" with the performance of the ruling NC party in the last year.

"They (people) are disappointed, that is why they want an alternative and in such a situation, PDP is appearing to them in the form of an alternative, and they have chosen Muntazir, thinking that he is educated, young and wants to work," she said.

During the intervening night of Thursday and Friday, security forces demolished the house of Dr Umar Nabi in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama district.

Umar was behind the wheels of the Hyundai i20 laden with explosives. His identity was confirmed after DNA samples collected from the blast site matched those of Dr Umar's mother. PTI SSB MPL MPL