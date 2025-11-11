Delhi blast: Akhilesh expresses confidence in PM's assurance on probe, calls for introspection

Lucknow, Nov 11 (PTI) Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Tuesday stressed the need for introspection on lapses in intelligence as he expressed faith in Prime Minister Narendra Modi's assurance that those behind the blast near the Red Fort will be punished.

The Red Fort blast probe was handed over to the premier anti-terror agency NIA as investigators zeroed in on a Pulwama doctor with links to a terror module busted with the recovery of explosives mainly from Faridabad.

Dr Umar Nabi was driving the car that exploded and is believed to be one of the 12 people killed, officials said.

Responding to reporters' questions about Monday evening's blast, Yadav said, "The prime minister has said that it was a conspiracy and that there will be a thorough probe." "We have full confidence that the prime minister and the government will reveal who was behind such a major incident in the heart of the national capital, near a symbol of our freedom from where the PM addresses the nation." The former Uttar Pradesh chief minister said the incident was "deeply saddening" and called for a transparent investigation into it.

"It is extremely tragic that so many lives were lost at such a significant place, which is a symbol of our freedom and used by the PM to deliver the Independence Day speech.

"The truth must come out: who were the conspirators, why intelligence agencies repeatedly come under question whenever such incidents occur," the Samajwadi Party chief said.

When asked if he suspected any security lapse, the Kannauj Lok Sabha MP said it was important to trust the government and the agencies handling the investigation.

"We must have faith in our elected prime minister, who has assured the nation that the conspirators will be exposed and strict action will follow. The entire country wants terrorism to end and such incidents never to recur," he said.

At the same time, he noted that the government must introspect on where the failures lie. "We also need to think about why such incidents continue to happen despite the same party being in power continuously." In response to another question, Yadav hinted that journalists were aware of certain facts but could not speak openly.

"You also know the truth, but you want me to say it. You know it but can't say it right now, and at this moment, even we cannot raise such questions. For now, we must trust the government," he said.

Security agencies and the police in Uttar Pradesh have stepped up vigilance across the state in view of the blast in the national capital.

Turning to the Bihar Assembly elections, Yadav claimed that the BJP was on its way to defeat.

"People gave their verdict in the first phase itself. The remaining seats will also go in favour of the Mahagathbandhan with a clear majority," he said.

On claims of irregularities during the ongoing elections, Yadav said such issues were "not new" and blamed the BJP for them.

As the two-phase polling in Bihar concluded on Tuesday evening, Exit Polls predicted a big victory for the NDA, with the Mahagathbandhan a distant second. They also predicted a disappointing show by Prashant Kishor's Jan Suraaj in its debut outing, forecasting a range of 0-5 seats for it in the 243-member Assembly.

The Samajwadi Party is part of the Congress-led Mahagathbandhan in Bihar, which also includes the Rashtriya Janata Dal. PTI KIS KIS NSD NSD