Delhi blast: Amit Shah should resign if he has moral responsibility, says Cong's Venugopal

Thiruvananthapuram, Nov 12 (PTI) Union Home Minister Amit Shah should take moral responsibility for the blast near the Red Fort in New Delhi, Congress general secretary K C Venugopal said on Wednesday.

He accused Shah of a "serious security failure".

"When the Mumbai blast happened, when the UPA was in power, the then Home Minister resigned, taking moral responsibility for security. The opposition demanded his resignation, owing to moral responsibility for the security failure," Venugopal told the media here.

He said Shah should resign if he has any (sense of) responsibility.

Venugopal said the Union Home Minister always used to "lie" in Parliament, claiming that there were no riots or blasts in the country under him.

"Our Home Minister always says in Parliament, there are no riots, there are no blasts, lying every time. Now, in front of his eyes, very close to his office, this blast happened. The government should come out with a clear-cut enquiry and should reveal the real reason to the nation," he said.

A powerful blast near Delhi's Red Fort on November 10 left 12 people dead and more than 20 injured.

The incident came days after a "white-collar terror module", allegedly linked to Jaish-e-Mohammed and Ansar Ghazwat-ul-Hind, was busted in Faridabad and Haryana.

Eight people, including three doctors associated with Al-Falah University in Faridabad, were arrested in the case, and large quantities of explosives were recovered during raids. PTI KPK TGB ROH