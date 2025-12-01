Delhi blast case: NIA raids multiple locations in J-K, UP

Srinagar/New Delhi, Dec 1 (PTI) The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Monday conducted searches at several locations in Jammu and Kashmir and Uttar Pradesh as part of its investigations in the Delhi car bomb blast case.

Various digital devices and other incriminating materials were seized during the searches conducted at the premises of several accused and suspects, a statement issued by the federal probe agency said.

A total of eight locations were searched in Shopian, Kulgam, Pulwama and Awantipora districts of J&K, and one location in Lucknow, it said.

On November 26 and 27, the NIA had conducted extensive searches at the premises of the prime accused, Dr Muzammil Ganaie and Dr Shaheen Saeed, in the Al Falah University complex and other places in Faridabad, Haryana.

A huge quantity of cash, foreign currency, gold and other incriminating materials were seized during those searches, and the same are being minutely examined to unravel the conspiracy that culminated in the bombing, the NIA said.

The anti-terror probe agency has arrested seven key accused so far in the case.

The NIA teams are questioning the arrested accused while continuing to pursue various leads in connection with the November 10 blast which took place outside the Red Fort in Delhi, killing 15 people.

"NIA continues to work closely with various state police forces to track and arrest every member of the terrorist module involved in the bomb attack," the statement said.

The NIA teams conducted searches at the residence of Moulvi Irfan Ahmad Wagay in Shopian, officials said.

Wagay has emerged as the mastermind of the radicalisation and recruitment of the "white-collar" terror module busted early last month. He was arrested by police in October, and the NIA took him into custody last month.

Raids were also carried out at Koil, Chandgam, Malangpora and Samboora areas of Pulwama district in J&K, the officials said, adding these locations were linked to people associated with the Delhi car blast case.

Additionally, the federal agency searched the residence of Dr Adeel Ahmad Rather, who was arrested from UP's Saharanpur in the first week of November.